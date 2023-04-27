Rhino Horn Recovered in Nagaon, Two Smugglers Arrested

Acting on tip-off, the Rupohihat police on Thursday recovered a rhino horn and arrested two smugglers in connection to the case.
This comes at a time when Nagaon police had launched a massive drive to nab the culprits of the recent rhino poaching case in Kaziranga National Park (KNP).
The two smugglers identified as Monirul Islam and Iqbal Hussain was arrested from East Saidaria locality in Rupohihat. The two continue to be questioned by Rupohihat police.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding rhino poacher from Nagaland during an operation, reports emerged on Thursday.
The CBI carried out operations against five accused involved in a rhino poaching at the request of Assam government, sources informed.
During this operation, the CBI arrested an absconding rhino poacher from Lhomithi area in Dimapur.
The accused has been identified as Raidang Engti, hailing from Dimapur. The arrested rhino poacher will be produced before the Competent Court in Dimapur in connection with his involvement in rhino poaching. Notably, the CBI registered case on the request of Assam Government and took over the investigation in the year 2012.