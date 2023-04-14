Rhino Horn Seized in Assam’s Nagaon, Poacher Flees from Spot

The Nagaon Police opened fire at a person for poaching and smuggling rhino horns on Friday.

As per sources, the police conducted a search operation at Batadrawa in Assam's Nagaon district. The police had received specific inputs about the presence of a poacher at Santijaan area.

The smuggler identified as Hatem Ali, reportedly tried to escape from the incident spot sensing danger.

Ali managed to flee as firing from the police side missed hitting the target.

However, the police managed to seize a rhino horn from Ali’s hideout.

Reports claimed that the incident occurred at Hatem Ali’s wholesale fish market area.

On April 3, Assam Police apprehended three rhino poachers and seized a rhino horn from their possession in Dhemaji district. The arrested trio has been identified as Bheem Doley, Ram Mili and Jon Pegu, all hailing from Dhokuakhana under Lakhimpur district.

Sources said that the trio was nabbed during an operation at Gogamukh area in Dhemaji. The seized rhino horn weighs 950 grams and has a length of 8 inches, sources further informed.