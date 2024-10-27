Rhino Sparks Panic After Entering Madrasa Premises in Assam's Biswanath

Panic ensued at the Sowaguri Hussainia Madrasa in Biswanath on Sunday evening when a one-horned rhinoceros entered the premises.
Fortunately, reports confirm that the madrasa students are safe. However, locals noted that the rhino sustained injuries after charging at a parked motorcycle, leaving visible blood stains on the bike.
The rhino is believed to have wandered out of Kaziranga National Park, causing widespread fear among residents in the area.
In response to the situation, the forest department has arrived at the location and is attempting to guide the rhino back to the national park, but their efforts have yet to succeed.
The local people remain on edge, concerned about the potential for the rhino to cause harm during the night.