'Ribi Gaseng' Controversy: Bhupen Borah Issues Apology to Mising Community

On Sunday, the APCC President found himself embroiled in a major controversy for allegedly disrespecting the 'Ribi Gaseng', a revered cloth of the Mising community.
‘Ribi Gaseng’ Controversy: Bhupen Borah Issues Apology to Mising Community
‘Ribi Gaseng’ Controversy: Bhupen Borah Issues Apology to Mising Community
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Tuesday issued an apology after he stoked a controversy wherein he disrespected the traditional cloth of the Mising community.

On Sunday, the APCC President was embroiled in a major controversy for allegedly disrespecting the ‘Ribi Gaseng’, a revered cloth of the Mising community of Assam.

In the apology, Bhupen Borah said, “It is our duty to respect and honour the art, culture, customs, and traditions of all communities. I have no intentions to hurt the sentiments of the Mising people. I apologize for the mistake that I committed unknowingly.”

The incident occurred when Borah stepped on the Ribi Gaseng when he visited the residence of a former village headman in Jonai’s No-Pam.

Many individuals as well as organizations of the Mising community had demanded an apology after the incident came to light.

‘Ribi Gaseng’ Controversy: Bhupen Borah Issues Apology to Mising Community
