‘Roi Roi Binale’ Director Takes Step to Respect Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Amid Controversy

In response to massive public demand, filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has announced the removal of certain scenes from the highly anticipated film Roi Roi Binale, the dream project of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The decision follows widespread controversy after the release of the film’s first song, Mor Mon, on October 7. Viewers quickly pointed out the presence of Shekharjyoti Goswami, one of the prime suspect in Zubeen Garg’s death case, which triggered strong reactions across Assam. Fans and members of the public took to social media, demanding the immediate deletion of all scenes featuring Goswami, as well as Amritprabha Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who are also linked to the case.

Responding swiftly, director Rajesh Bhuyan confirmed that clips featuring the three individuals would be deleted from the film. “This film is Zubeen’s dream, and I deeply respect the sentiments of the people who loved him. Hence, we have decided to remove the clips in question,” Bhuyan said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, another interesting fact has come to the fore that the late singer had personally written a letter to Rajesh Bhuyan before his trip to Singapore, expressing his wish that his signature and photograph should reach every household in Assam. The director, along with Zubeen Garg’s family, will ensure the letter and photograph are made public soon, fulfilling the artist’s final wish.

Fans and admirers of Zubeen Garg have widely appreciated Bhuyan’s decision, calling it a fitting gesture of respect toward the late artiste’s legacy and vision. Roi Roi Binale, expected to release later this year, remains one of Zubeen Garg’s most cherished creative projects, blending music and storytelling that reflect his artistic soul.

