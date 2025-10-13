Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Files Defamation Case Against Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Renowned entrepreneur and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

The suit stems from allegations Gogoi reportedly made against Sharma and her organization, “The Golden Threads of Assam”, during a press conference on September 26, 2025. Sharma contends that Gogoi’s statements were baseless, false, and unfounded, aimed at tarnishing her personal and professional reputation.

According to Sharma, the press event was orchestrated to publicly malign her character and cast aspersions on her work with Golden Threads of Assam, a prominent cultural initiative she heads. The defamation case, Case No. 512/2025, seeks legal redress for the reputational damage caused, with the next hearing scheduled for October 30, 2025.

Speaking on behalf of Sharma, Advocate Kishore Kumar Dutta said, “On 26 September 2025, Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi made false and baseless claims against my client and her organization, The Golden Threads of Assam. These claims are completely unfounded. Golden Threads, in collaboration with Northeast Festival, recently hosted a fashion event. Mr. Gogoi’s statements linking the organization to the festival are entirely false.”