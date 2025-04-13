Ripun Bora Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Violence Ahead of Panchayat Polls

Former MP and senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has been fuelling political violence in the name of the upcoming panchayat elections.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan on Sunday, Bora claimed that the BJP is resorting to intimidation tactics out of fear of losing public support.

“The BJP was earlier overconfident, but now that the political environment has shifted, they are trying to threaten Congress candidates to keep them away from the race,” he said.

Bora alleged that internal conflicts over ticket distribution have led to clashes within the BJP itself in several areas. “The party has been using a section of patronized goons to unleash violence, especially in constituencies like Samaguri, Gohpur, and Nagaon,” he added.

The Congress leader further claimed that BJP workers have been involved in tearing nomination papers and physically attacking Congress candidates. “If Congress has no base in some places, why is the BJP obstructing our candidates from filing nominations?” he questioned.

Bora informed that three FIRs have been filed so far in connection with these incidents. However, he expressed concern that the Election Commission has yet to take any action. “Under BJP rule, democracy is under serious threat,” he said, urging the public to come forward to safeguard democratic principles.

He also warned the BJP to refrain from using “money power and muscle power” to instill fear among voters. “Congress never feared the British during their 200-year rule. We fought with courage then and will continue to fight now,” Bora asserted.

Commenting on the election campaign strategy, Bora said, “For the BJP, campaigning is everything. We don’t have a flashy campaign, but our work on the ground is solid and consistent.”

Responding to the Youth Congress President’s disappointment over the lack of representation, Bora clarified that most Congress candidates are below the age of 40. “In Congress, there is no separate identity as Youth Congress or Mahila Congress. We work as one unified party,” he said.

On allegations of ticket distribution in exchange for money, Bora said, “Many such allegations surface, but the Congress takes each matter seriously and discusses it with due importance.”

Also Read: AGP Engages with Media Ahead of Rongali Bihu, Reaffirms Alliance with BJP for Panchayat Polls