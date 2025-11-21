Ripun Bora Condemns CM Sarma’s ‘Miya’ Remark, Urges High Court to Take Suo Motu Cognizance

Former Member of Rajya Sabha Ripun Bora strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks targeting the ‘Miya’ community, calling them inflammatory and dangerous to social harmony. Addressing the media, Bora said that the Chief Minister’s statements amounted to incitement and hatred, and demanded that the Gauhati High Court take suo motu cognisance of the issue.

Bora asserted that the Chief Minister is not the leader of any single community, but the representative of 3 crore 39 lakh people of Assam. “While taking the oath of office, he vowed not to create communal division or threaten national sovereignty. However, his recent comments contradict that oath and promote communal hatred,” Bora alleged.

Responding to questions regarding Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Bora clarified that the Congress would not engage in counter-statement battles at this time. “We will wait till the end and watch. We have resolved to fight the BJP. Whatever Akhil Gogoi does, let him do. But I urge him to refrain from such divisive remarks,” he said.

Bora stressed the need for united opposition to defeat the BJP in Assam. “It is difficult for the Congress alone to counter the BJP. The people of Assam want a united opposition,” he stated.

He added that comments like those from the Chief Minister could escalate tensions and disrupt peace, urging all political forces to act responsibly.

Also Read: Three Gogois Are the Biggest Supporters of Miyas: Himanta Biswa Sarma