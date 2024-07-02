"Taking Country Towards Dictatorial Rule", Ripun Bora Slams Criminal Laws

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Ripun Bora has voiced strong criticism against the three new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1.
In a post on platform ‘X’ on Tuesday, Ripun Bora cautioned that these laws are pushing the country towards a dictatorial regime. He further labeled these laws as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "gift" to the people for electing them to the Centre for three consecutive terms.
“The three new criminal laws that came into force yesterday are taking our country towards dictatorial rule. This is BJP's gift to the people of INDIA for giving them three consecutive terms at the Centre,” his post on ‘X’ read.
Bora further expressed deep concerns and warned about the potential for human rights violations under the new laws.
“Let us all be prepared and alert that in the coming days there will be gross violations of human rights under these 3 new laws,” the post added.
India’s criminal justice system entered a new era on July 1 as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam come into force, replacing 164-year-old colonial laws.
In a significant development, the first FIR under the new laws was registered on Monday at Delhi's Kamla Market Police Station against a street vendor. The case, filed under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involved obstructing a footover bridge at the New Delhi Railway Station. Assam recorded its first case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Nagaon district.