Ripun Takes Dig at BJP, Asks "If They Work For Bharat Then What Will Happen To Make In India”

Assam Trinamool Congress president and All India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Ripun Bora on Wednesday reacted to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma’s jibe at 26 opposition parties forming a coalition named as Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance acronymed as INDIA.
Ripun Bora tweeted his views by saying, “If BJP will now work for BHARAT, then what will happen to: Make in India, Start up India, Stand up India, Khelo India, Skill India, Digital India, Fit India etc.”
Bora taking a jibe at BJP and its leader Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that they have waked up following opposition unity for INDIA Vs NDA.
It may be noted here that following 26 Opposition parties two days meeting concluded in Bengaluru and the announcement of the formation as INDIA on Tuesday, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to opposition unity by saying that the British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".
In his tweet CM Sarma did mention that, "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies.” He also wrote, "We will continue to work for Bharat."
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Sarma came up with another Tweet countering the 26 opposition parties including Congress saying, “I made one tweet on BHARAT and Congress remembered the huge success of Start Up India, Skill India and Digital India. The Constitutional adoption of the name - India , was borrowed from a Colonial legacy and continues to remain in force like many such legacies. But the civilisational conflict between Bharat and India runs much deeper than a mere choice of names. BHARAT must Win , BHARAT will Win.”