Nalbari Raas is a Special Attraction for Tourists: Rishi Baruah

Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah on Wednesday during his visit to Nalbari for the occasion of Raas Mahotsav said that the festival is a special attraction for tourists.

Rishi Baruah was invited as a chief guest on the third of Nalbari Raas Mahotsav.

During his visit, he expressed his feelings. He said the atmosphere of the Raas in Nalbari is unprecedented.

Praising the clay idols, Rishi said it is gaining a special momentum day by day. There is also a lot to be gained from this Raas. Raas is a special attraction for tourists.

The Nalbari Raas has been held since 1933 and has entered its 89th year. There are also book fairs, textile fairs, trade fairs etc. at the Nalbari Ras. This year's Nalbari Ras will be plastic-free. Therefore, the management committee has taken some special steps.

The Raas festival started on November 7 in various parts of the state. The 13-day Nalbari Ras Festival will end on November 19.