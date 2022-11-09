Manipur Signs MoU with Infosys to Enhance Education Quality

Manipur Education Department on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys Ltd. on the implementation of Infosys Springboard in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Singh and MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh were also present at the event.

The MoU was signed between Education (S) Commissioner Gyan Prakash, Education (S) Director L. Nandakumar and Head-Corporate Affairs Santhosh Ananthapura, Sr. Vice President Infosys Ltd Thirumala Arohi.

The MoU is for the enhancement of teaching-learning activities and teaching effectiveness through technology aids under the Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme. The scheme has a student- and teacher-oriented components and is fully aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded Infosys Ltd. for the new venture. Further highlighting the National Education Policy to be a remarkable policy, the Chief Minister said the policy has already been adopted in the State and that for its full implementation, the State needs support.

N. Biren Singh also said that the government has launched some schemes and projects to improve the education system in the State. He explained schemes like the School Fagathansi Mission and Star Education.

Explaining School Fagathansi, the Chief Minister said it was initially taken up in 60 schools, one school from each of the 60 Assembly Constituencies.