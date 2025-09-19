Rising Scrutiny on Shyamkanu Mahanta Across Assam

Anger and grief have gripped Assam following the tragic death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, with public outrage increasingly targeting festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta.

From Ganeshguri to Latasil, fans and cultural figures have voiced their indignation. Leading officials, academics, and cultural entrepreneurs are demanding a transparent and thorough investigation. In Nalbari, generations of Zubeen Garg fans have formally submitted an FIR at Belsor Police Station, requesting a full probe into the circumstances of his untimely demise. The case has been escalated to the Director General of Police to ensure immediate and impartial action.

Meanwhile, another formal complaint was lodged at Morigaon Police Station, raising serious allegations against Mahanta. The FIR, filed by advocate Ratul Borah, claims that Mahanta’s actions directly contributed to Zubeen Garg’s death. According to the complaint, Mahanta invited the singer to perform, and alleged negligence or mishandling on his part created the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Adding weight to the public outcry, Subrat Talukdar, a prominent cultural commentator, shared his past experience with Mahanta. He said, “About three years ago, I was part of a highly important talk show, and Shyamkanu Mahanta was also present. We had a heated argument over some serious mistakes and inappropriate remarks he made. Later, off-record, Mahanta told me that everything must be treated as a business — emotion cannot play a role. I responded angrily: will you really conduct business with the state’s life?”

Talukdar added, “This is Mahanta’s mindset — everything is personal profit and gain. Everyone knows how he cloaks his brokerage under the guise of ‘state's interest.’ His influence is far-reaching. I had posted a rebuttal regarding the privatization of Guwahati Airport, and six months later, it mysteriously disappeared from Facebook. Today, it seems the Chief Minister wants to protect Mahanta. This cannot be accepted. The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death must proceed. This is the demand of the people of Assam. No one can stop this inquiry.”