FIR Filed Alleging Role of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Zubeen Garg’s Death

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Morigaon Police Station regarding the tragic death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, raising serious allegations against festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The FIR, filed by advocate Ratul Borah, claims that Mahanta’s actions directly contributed to Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise abroad. According to the complaint, Mahanta had invited the singer to perform, and due to negligence or mishandling, this led to circumstances resulting in his death.

The complaint specifically alleges that Mahanta’s conduct in summoning Zubeen Garg for the performance was a factor in the singer’s fatal incident, implying criminal responsibility.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Assam, with fans, colleagues, and citizens demanding answers, justice, and clarity over the tragic death of one of the region’s most iconic musical figures.