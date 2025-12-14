Rita Chowdhury Pledges Zubeen Garg Podcast Revenue to Support Emerging Artists

Renowned writer and novelist Dr Rita Chowdhury held a press conference in Panbazar to discuss the upcoming Brahmaputra Literature Festival, 2026.

The festival will be held in Sivasagar from February 6 to 8 and will celebrate literature, music, and humanity through rhythm, words, and art.

Dr Chowdhury shared her thoughts on several important topics and announced support for emerging artists in the state through the legacy of Zubeen Garg.

She revealed that the revenue earned from Zubeen Garg’s podcast on YouTube, totalling dollar 2,909, will be placed in a fixed deposit for the next 20 years. The interest generated from this fund will be used to provide encouragement and opportunities to budding artists.

Speaking emotionally about Zubeen Garg, she said, “Zubeen has left a deep impression on Assam and inspired not only himself but others to keep going. In this period without Zubeen, the emptiness felt by his fans is palpable. We are committed to working from our platform for them. Zubeen is very dear to us, and I feel a responsibility towards his fans.”

Regarding the chargesheet filed in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death, Dr Chowdhury stated, “As the matter is sub judice, I do not wish to comment on it. I will continue to do what I can through my writing. We want to compile all of Zubeen Garg’s work and create a legacy. I have not seen the SIT chargesheet, but we all wish that Zubeen gets justice.”

