Rivers in Spate Across Assam, While Guwahati Chokes on Stagnant Water

Heavy rain across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam has once again left people battling rising waters. From Bandardewa in Lakhimpur to Gogamukh and Gohpur, reports of homes, crops and livestock being washed away came in through the day.

Bandardewa (Lakhimpur)

In Dhekiajuli Christian village under North Lakhimpur, the Gabharu River suddenly spilled over. By dawn, villagers woke to find roads under water and their paddy fields destroyed. Grain kept in houses turned soggy and fish ponds overflowed. Several families said they lost goats and cattle overnight. “We had no time to move the animals, the water came too fast,” one resident said.

Dhemaji and Arunachal Pradesh

Upstream in Arunachal, continuous showers in Upper Subansiri have pushed the Subansiri River to alarming levels. According to NHPC’s Early Warning System, the river’s discharge could touch 9,000 cumecs. The company has already alerted Dhemaji and Lakhimpur district administrations to prepare for emergencies.

In Ziro valley of Lower Subansiri, the floodwaters are the worst locals recall in 40 years. Entire stretches of farmland, houses, and community grounds now lie under water. Families have moved to higher land with whatever belongings they could carry.

Gogamukh (Dhemaji)

Conditions are little better in Gogamukh. The Subansiri continues to rise with rain pouring in Tamen and Daporijo. NHPC’s Executive Director, Rajendra Prasad, sent notices to local authorities but villagers complained that no protective steps have been taken yet. Strikingly, some locals and schoolchildren were still seen fishing in the swollen river despite the danger.

Gohpur (Biswanath)

The Brahmajan River, a hill stream in Gohpur subdivision, has also burst its banks. The rushing water swept through Khator Bari, Kothaisuk and Hatibandha, leaving large tracts of cropland and homes under floodwater. In Khator Bari, villagers described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to save household items as the river broke through embankments.

On the Ground

While NHPC’s alerts continue, residents across Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Gohpur say help has not yet reached them. “We are only relying on neighbours and relatives. No relief has come so far,” said a villager from Gogamukh. People are shifting to embankments and higher areas on their own.

For now, the flood-hit districts remain anxious. With more rain predicted upstream, villagers can do little except watch the rivers rise and hope the administration acts in time.

Waterlogging Persists in Pockets of Guwahati, No Major Rainfall Reported

Even as no heavy showers were recorded in Guwahati on Saturday, several localities of Kamrup Metro district continued to report partial waterlogging.

According to the latest update from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), low-lying areas under Dispur Revenue Circle — including Rukminigaon, Ghoramara, Juripar, Satgaon, Wireless, and the Beharbari–Lokhara Road stretch — remained affected by stagnant water.

The ASDMA officials confirmed that there was no loss of life, injury, or livestock damage. No houses were reported damaged, and no relief camps were opened since residents were not required to evacuate. Traffic, however, moved slowly in some stretches of the city, with vehicles negotiating accumulated water.

Officials described the situation as routine “urban waterlogging” rather than flood-related, attributing it to poor drainage capacity in these vulnerable pockets. With no fresh rainfall on Saturday, water levels are expected to subside further.

