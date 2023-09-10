Road Accident in Assam Claims One Life, Leaves Another Critically Injured

A horrific road accident unfolded at Gogamukh Chariali in Assam, resulting in a tragic loss of life on Saturday night.
According to sources, the deceased was riding a cycle when the speeding vehicle, heading towards Lakhimpur, hit and killed him on the spot.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the cyclist and subsequently hit an e-rickshaw followed by striking a livestock after the driver lost control again.
The e-rickshaw driver, identified as Jayanta Buragohain, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are working to ascertain the identity of the deceased cyclist, while investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to this tragic accident.