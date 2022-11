At least five people were killed after meeting with a road accident in Assam’s Koliabor on Monday night.

According to sources, a truck, bearing the registration number UP 37 AT 2766, collided head on with a Hyundai car in National Highway 37.

Five passengers who were travelling in the vehicle died on spot.

The Hyundai car was en route to Tezpur when the horrible accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and investigating the matter.

Further details awaited.