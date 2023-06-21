Robbers Barge into Businessman’s Home in Assam's Rangia, Decamp with Cash

In a broad daylight robbery in Rangia’s Hiraghat locality on Wednesday morning, a group of 10 miscreants barged into the residence of a businessman, held the residents at gunpoint and decamped with cash worth Rs 10 lakh.
According to initial reports, the gang of miscreants entered the residence of Rekibuddin Ahmed- a businessman holding a grocery store and took him at gun point and threatened him with dire consequences while plundering the house.
The victim has accused one Raju Ali (veteran chain-snatcher) for his alleged involvement in the robbery incident. During the preliminary course of investigations, police claimed, there were indications that some of the miscreants were known to the family. This is however being established, the police further added.
Speaking to the media, the victim said, “Raju Ali a veteran chain snatcher and his gang have entered my residence brandishing pistols on their hands. They blank fired two rounds and threatened us at gunpoint, ransacked my house and took away cash worth Rs 10 lakh that I acquired after selling a land.”
The victim has also informed that he was about to start a grocery shop with the said amount.
Meanwhile, some of the local people claimed that the armed miscreants had come in a four-wheeler vehicle.
A case was registered in connection to the matter and the police have already begun their investigation.