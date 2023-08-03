Robbery Incidents Take Place In Different Parts of Assam

An incident of robbery took place at Beltola in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday.
The robbery took place on the main road of Jaya Nagar where the robbers allegedly looted some cash from a parked Bolero vehicle.
According to sources, the owner of the vehicle named Manoj Sharma was away for some shopping while the incident took place.
In a similar incident of robbery that took place in Biswanath, miscreants broke the glass of a car and looted an amount of Rs 20 lakh.
The incident took place in front of Bishnu Priya Market on Pabhoi Path.
As per sources, the robbery took place when the car owner parked his car near the road and went to have some tea.
It is to be mentioned that the money belonged to Dhullie Tea Estate which was withdrawn from the bank by the manager and two other employees.
The Biswanath police reached the spot after some time and launched an investigation into the matter.
In another incident that took place at Katigorah in Cachar, the police arrested two robbers for being on the run for a long period of time.
The arrested robbers were identified as Paki Miya and Fakrul Islam.
Earlier on July 19, an incident of robbery took place in the Hengerabari area of Guwahati.
As per reports, the incident happened at senior police officer Tapan Kumar Deka’s residence at Gopal Krishna Path.
The robbers barged into the cop’s residence in his absence. It is learned from the neighbors that no one lives in the house.