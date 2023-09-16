Robust Mechanism Necessary to Identify Illegal Immigrants: Assam CM

Citing change in demography, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that it is important to have a robust mechanism to identify illegal immigrants, particularly in states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam.
While speaking to the media in Bihar, the chief minister said, “Illegal immigration is one of the biggest problems that our nation is facing today. Rohingyas in huge numbers are crossing the borders to almost every day.”
“We have seen the large scale of inflation in West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam and at present, demography is fast changing those regions where these illegal immigrants take refuge or shelter. Owing to these reasons, I personally feel that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at some point will be necessary as we are becoming the sufferer of this changing demography,” he stated.
“I feel NRC should be implemented in states like Assam, Bengal, and Bihar to identify illegal infiltration, or else the entire eastern side will change completely,” CM Sarma added.
It may be noted that Assam and other states had been sufferers of changing demography due to illegal immigration from the neighboring countries.