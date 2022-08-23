Rohingyas Held in Assam’s Karimganj

Two Rohingyas were arrested during a joint operation by Kolkata Military Intelligence department and Assam Police in Karimganj district on Monday.

According to reports, police at Badarpur Railway Station arrested the foreigners, identified as Jamal Hossain and Amir Hakim, from platform number 1 of the railway station. Both of them hailed from Myanmar.

The police seized Rs. 10,230 (Indian currency notes) in cash, 980 takas (Bangladeshi currency notes) and a mobile phone from their possession.

During investigation, it was revealed that Jamal had come to India from Bangladesh in 2012 and had been living at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla from 2016-18.

On the other hand, Amir had come to India six months ago and was also living in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the duo was en route Bangladesh when they were apprehended at Badarpur Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Military Intelligence Department said that a probe has been launched to investigate to unearth any linkages with any militant outfit.