Mumbai Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call, Demands Rs 5 Crore To Defuse

Amid speculations of another 26/11 like terror attack, a prominent hotel in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai police, an indentified person called the hotel and warned of bombs being planted at four places inside the hotel premises.

The person also demanded Rs 5 crores in order to defuse the bombs, police said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at Sahar Police Station under the section of 336, 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The name of the hotel is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier last week, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control reportedly received threat message warning another 26/11 like terror attack in the state, sending authorities in a tussle.