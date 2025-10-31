"Roi Roi Binale" Goes Unseen in Majuli Due to No Cinema Hall

As Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale releases across Assam and other corners of India, Majuli stands in quiet sorrow — unable to watch the movie due to the absence of a cinema hall on the island.

The people of Majuli, who shared their joys and sorrows with Zubeen Garg, are now struck by a double grief, losing the beloved artist and being deprived of the chance to witness his last cinematic performance.

During the last Bihu function in Majuli, Zubeen took to the stage and made an appeal to the government to build a cinema hall for the islanders. He had even pledged that if the government failed to do so, he himself would help to build one.

Today, that promise echoes painfully across Majuli. While audiences across India celebrate the release of Roi Roi Binale, Majuli remains an exception — a place that cannot join in the joy of watching their favourite artist’s final work.

One local said, “This was the last movie of our beloved Zubeen da, and everyone knows how much we love him. We demand that a screening must also be available in Majuli. We request the authorities to fulfil our needs.”

Another resident added, “Last Bihu, when Zubeen Garg came to Majuli, he promised us that he would help build a cinema hall if the government failed. Now it remains an unfulfilled dream. If he were alive today, we could have watched the movie.”

Locals have renewed their appeal to the government to honour Zubeen Garg’s last wish by constructing a cinema hall in Majuli.

