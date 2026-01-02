Roi Roi Binale Team Thanks CM Sarma for ₹2.9 Cr Tax Donation to Zubeen's Kalaguru Foundation

In a tribute to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the state government has transferred ₹2.90 crore, collected as state tax from the first-month earnings of the film Roi Roi Binale, to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, the platform established by Zubeen Garg himself. The announcement was made public by the film’s team on Facebook.

Advertisment

The foundation, set up by Zubeen Garg during his lifetime, works for the welfare of society, promotion of culture, protection of nature, and support for the new generation. The film team said this donation will help continue Zubeen Garg’s vision and ideals through the foundation’s activities.

The team also expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledging that his decision made it possible to implement this commitment. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister at the start of this new year for supporting the preservation of Zubeen Garg’s legacy,” the statement read.

Through this initiative, the Kalaguru Artist Foundation is expected to further its mission of nurturing creativity, supporting artists, and promoting socio-cultural projects, keeping alive the spirit of the legendary singer and cultural ambassador of Assam.

Also Read: Assamese Film ROI ROI BINALE Premieres in Washington