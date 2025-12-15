Assamese Film ROI ROI BINALE Premieres in Washington

The Assamese film ROI ROI BINALE made history in Washington, drawing around 75–80 attendees to Cinemark Theatre, Lincoln Square, Bellevue, for its first-ever screening in the state.

The event doubled as a tribute to Zubeen Garg, honoring his decades-long contribution to Assamese music, cinema, and culture.

Written by Rahul Gautam Sharma, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, and produced by Zeal Creation, ROI ROI BINALE struck a chord with the audience, evoking nostalgia and a sense of connection to their Assamese roots. Several attendees described the screening as a momentary return to Assam, highlighting the film’s emotional resonance with the diaspora.

The initiative was spearheaded by a dedicated group from the local Assamese community, including Garima Kashyap, Aditya Kapoor, Twinkle Hazarika, Sunayana Hazarika, and Devarshi Hazarika, under the guidance of producer Shyamantak Gautam.

Cinemark Bellevue staff—Randi Colvin, John Miles, and Marc—played a pivotal role in coordinating the event. The Assamese community organization Jetuka also extended strong support, contributing to the event’s success.

Speaking at the screening, organizers said the event was their small but meaningful effort to support Zubeen Garg’s vision of taking Assamese culture to a global platform. “It was humbling to be part of his last project,” they said, describing the experience as deeply emotional.

The successful screening of ROI ROI BINALE has opened the door for future Assamese film screenings in Washington and marked a significant milestone for the Assamese diaspora in the region. Zubeen Garg’s legacy continues to inspire, bridging generations and geographies while strengthening the global presence of Assamese cinema.