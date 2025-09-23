“Rot Runs Deep”: Ex-Students Join Chorus Against Tezpur University Authority

Tezpur University is witnessing massive student protests over Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh’s controversial response to demands for an apology over the administration’s decision to conduct TUSC student elections during the state mourning for music icon Zubeen Garg.

On September 21, as Assam observed a three days mourning period for Zubeen Garg, the university processed with its election, sparking outrage among university students and faculty who regarded the artist as more than just a singer, a cultural icon and voice of identity.

The situation escalated when student sought an apology from the Vice Chancellor, who allegedly replied mockingly, “Don’t make it funny.” Students called the remark undignified and unbecoming of the head of a central university of Assam.

In protest, students staged peaceful demonstrations through the night, waiting until 4:30 a.m. for the VC to address their concerns. However, he reportedly left the meeting midway without offering an apology.

Even the university security guard, whose photograph went viral after he was seen wearing shoes at Zubeen Garg’s tribute, later issued a public apology with a clarification. However, the Vice Chancellor has remained firm on his stance.

Amid mounting protests, the administration preponed the Autumn Recess from September 29 to September 24, a move students allege was aimed at dispersing them and suppressing dissent.

This is the same administration that has consistently denied holidays for regional occasions and festivals, but when caught in its own insensitivity, it shut down classes without explanation,” a student leader said.

A former student of Tezpur University strongly condemned the administration’s repeated disregard for students, “He has always disrespected the students. Never treated students as the prime of the university, for him and the whole TU administration, it is all about sitting in AC rooms. Even a scholarship processing takes months under the Dean R&D and Finance Department. The rot runs deep.”

Prof. Singh’s tenure has also been clouded by allegations of financial irregularities in his previous university, while Tezpur University itself has seen frequent power cuts, hostel water shortages, mismanagement, and a decline in rankings under his leadership.

The protesting students insist they are not fighting for personal gain, but for dignity, accountability, and respect for Assam’s cultural sentiments. Their demand is clear; the Vice Chancellor must issue an apology.

As Assam continues to mourn its beloved icon, many believe Tezpur University’s response will be remembered as a moment when the institution chose indifference over empathy.