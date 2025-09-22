Tezpur University Authority Faces Fire as Students Slam ‘Disrespect’ to Zubeen

As Assam continues to mourn the untimely demise of musical legend Zubeen Garg, Tezpur University finds itself at the center of a storm. Hundreds of students staged a late-night protest on Sunday, accusing the administration of “insensitivity” and “whitewashing” its failure to observe the state-declared mourning period till September 22.

While schools, colleges, business establishments and government offices across Assam suspended activities as a mark of respect, Tezpur University reportedly continued regular classes and even went ahead with student elections on September 21.

Videos from campus show scores of students gathering near the university flagpole until 11:30 PM, demanding that classes be cancelled and the Vice Chancellor deliver an official tribute to Zubeen Garg. Students alleged that the university flag was never flown at half-mast, despite the state’s mourning notification.

Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, one protesting student alleged: “The administration is now trying to twist the narrative by saying it was just a solemn gathering. But this was a protest — we gathered, raised slogans, and demanded accountability for their negligence. They’re even claiming there was a candlelight march organized by the administration. That’s false — the march we held was on 19th September, entirely organized by students. No officials were present that day.”

Another student alleged that the Vice Chancellor, in a virtual interaction, dismissed their demand for a tribute as “funny things” and asked them to “go back to the hostel.” “He mocked our grief. He even opposed a condolence ceremony for Zubeen Garg. The administration then fed fake news to a media outlet, claiming they had already paid tribute on the 21st — but their own notice shows the tribute was only scheduled to be held on 22nd September. This is an attempt to suppress our voice,” the student said.

The official notice dated September 22, signed by the Registrar (In-Charge), confirmed that a Shradhanjali Anushthan was scheduled for 3:30 PM on Monday at the Community Hall — further contradicting claims that the university had already observed a tribute the previous day.

Students are demanding an official apology from the Vice Chancellor, a formal acknowledgment of the delay in tribute, and an explanation for why classes and elections were not postponed during the mourning period.