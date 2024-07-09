RPF Apprehends 3 Touts With Tickets Worth Rs 95,000
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is regularly conducting drives to control the menace of touts in trains.
In recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from June 16 to 30, 2024; the RPF apprehended three touts and recovered railway tickets worth above Rs. 95,000 from them. During this period 17 persons involved in the theft of passenger belongings were also apprehended.
Wherever required, raids were conducted in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and personnel of local police stations. 34 tickets worth Rs. 95,219.55 (approx) were recovered during drives and raids. All the apprehended persons have been prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act.
In an incident on June 27, 2024, the RPF team of Rangiya conducted a raid and search operation at ‘N.H. Enterprise’ located at Kharupetia Town. During the raid, the team recovered 18 e-tickets, worth around Rs. 59,192.10, and apprehended a tout in this connection. A case was registered under section 143 of the Railways Act at Rangapara North for further course of action.
On June 16, 2024, the RPF team of Katihar in a joint operation with the CPDS team of Katihar conducted a check at the Katihar railway station in train no 15909 and apprehended three persons and recovered three stolen mobile phones worth Rs 45,000 (approx) from their possession. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered mobiles were handed over to the respective In-charge of GRP for further legal actions.
Apart from keeping a close vigil on unauthorized and illegal procurement of railway tickets, the RPF of the NF Railway also serves and assists rail users in their task of ensuring security for passengers. The Railway authority has requested passengers to undertake their journey with proper tickets only to avoid problems during train travel. Railway passengers can dial 139 (toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey.