Rs 20 Lakh CAMPA Scheme Fails in Doomdooma; 95% of Hollong Saplings Lost

A plantation project meant for Assam’s protected forests has ended in disappointment, with locals alleging massive wastage of public funds and negligence by the Forest Department.

Advertisment

Under the 2023-24 Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, the Doomdooma Forest Range Office, under Doomdooma Forest Division in Assam's Tinsukia district, carried out a Hollong Plantation drive in the No. 2 Naloni area of Duwarmora Reserve Forest, covering around five hectares. Hollong, the state tree of Assam, was planted with an expenditure of nearly ₹20 lakh.

However, residents now claim that 95% of the saplings have either disappeared or died. According to locals, the department planted half-dead saplings from the very start, leading to their near-total loss. They allege that the project has turned into a mockery of afforestation efforts and a sheer waste of government funds.

The accusations extend beyond the poor quality of saplings. Villagers say that no proper care or maintenance was provided after planting, a key requirement for ensuring sapling survival. As a result, the site today bears little trace of the plantation that was supposed to rejuvenate the forest.

The community has now demanded that the government and the Forest Department replant Hollong saplings in the area and deploy dedicated staff to ensure proper upkeep.