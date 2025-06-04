Tea Estate Land to Make Way for Swahid Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur

The Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Swahid Kanaklata Barua University at the Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur, with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said, “Today, our cabinet has approved the establishment of Swahid Kanaklata Barua University at the Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur, with an investment of Rs 400 crore.”

The project will involve acquiring certain sections of land from the tea estate, leading to the temporary relocation of some residents. The government has assured that adequate rehabilitation measures will be taken to support the affected communities.

“For the development of the university, certain sections of the tea garden land will be required, and as a result, some residents will be temporarily relocated. We have decided to provide land in nearby areas, and to ensure their livelihood, they will be offered third and fourth-grade jobs, along with eligibility for benefits under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). I have personally discussed this plan with the tea garden community, and they have extended their support,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, the university will be the first in Assam to focus on Industry 4.0 and 5.0, offering specialised courses in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and other emerging technologies.

“This will be Assam’s first university to focus on Industry 4.0 and 5.0, with dedicated disciplines in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics. The education department is working on the curriculum of the university. Along with this, many distinguished experts from IIT Guwahati and Jawaharlal Nehru University have been given the task for the same. The curriculum is being designed to position Assam at the forefront of the Industry 5.0 revolution,” CM Sarma added.