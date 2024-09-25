Rs 4 Cr Scam Linked To Assam BJP Leader's Arrest Surfaces, Police Say...

The Scam Unveiled

Commissioner Bora explained that Das and his associates, including Deva Prakash Bhagawati, lured Sunny Brezza, the complainant of the case and his brothers, proprietors of Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd from Noida, by showing them a fake work order worth Rs 250 crores. The victims were promised the contract without participating in any formal tender process. The accused also convinced the complainant that there will be huge profit margins in the contract.

“They were even taken to the Assam Secretariat and the Ministers’ Colony in Dispur, where they met a person posing as a senior government official to sign fake contracts,” said Diganta Barah.

The police investigation revealed that the accused staged meetings with forged documents, counterfeit seals, and impersonated officials to gain the victims' trust.

The victims dispatched goods worth Rs 4 crore from Noida to Assam after paying Rs 85.4 lakh as a security deposit. However, the accused disappeared after receiving the goods, leading the victims to file a complaint.