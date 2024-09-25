Rs 4 Cr Scam Linked To Assam BJP Leader's Arrest Surfaces, Police Say...

Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah has unveiled a major scam worth Rs 4 crore in Assam, centred around fraudulent government contracts. This revelation marks a breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the state.
Ashim Kumar Das, a state-level BJP leader, was arrested for leading the syndicate that duped Noida-based Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd. Das and his associates issued fake work orders for government supplies and staged meetings with fake officials.
The Assam Police Crime Branch has arrested three key suspects and is investigating links to other scams, including one involving Rs 3.77 crore from a Bangalore-based firm.
In a press conference held in Guwahati on Wednesday, Diganta Barah announced a major breakthrough in the Rs 4 crore scam that involved fraudulent government contracts. The key accused, Ashim Kumar Das has been arrested for masterminding the scam along with his associates. Das, who has since been removed from his position in the BJP, led a syndicate that used fake work orders and impersonated government officials to defraud businesses.
Speaking to the media, Commissioner Bora outlined the details of the case (Crime Branch P.S. C/N0. 13/2024 U/S 178/179 /180/308/316/318/336/340/351/61) which was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. He revealed that Das and his group targeted Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd, based in Noida, by convincing them to supply bed sheets and pillow covers worth Rs 4 crore for a non-existent contract with the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council, Assam.
The Scam Unveiled
Commissioner Bora explained that Das and his associates, including Deva Prakash Bhagawati, lured Sunny Brezza, the complainant of the case and his brothers, proprietors of Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd from Noida, by showing them a fake work order worth Rs 250 crores. The victims were promised the contract without participating in any formal tender process. The accused also convinced the complainant that there will be huge profit margins in the contract.
“They were even taken to the Assam Secretariat and the Ministers’ Colony in Dispur, where they met a person posing as a senior government official to sign fake contracts,” said Diganta Barah.
The police investigation revealed that the accused staged meetings with forged documents, counterfeit seals, and impersonated officials to gain the victims' trust.
The victims dispatched goods worth Rs 4 crore from Noida to Assam after paying Rs 85.4 lakh as a security deposit. However, the accused disappeared after receiving the goods, leading the victims to file a complaint.
Police Action
The Assam Police Crime Branch swiftly launched an investigation and uncovered a wide-reaching scam network run by Ashim Das and his associates. The syndicate had been targeting companies across India, offering fake government supply contracts in exchange for large sums of money.
His associates are Deba Prakash Bhagawati (already arrested by CID in another such fraud case); Birinchi Borkotoki (a retired Publicity Officer of Directorate of Small Savings) who impersonated as one B.N. Sarma, Joint Secretary for Adivasi Welfare & Development Council; Niranjan Das (a broker who arranges for entry passes into the Assam Secretariat); a person who prepares fake documents by using counterfeit seal and stamp of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council; another individual who arranged for selling off the delivered articles; one more person who acts as an Advocate and also brings businessmen for such contract and other associates.
The details of the persons arrested along with Ashim Kumar Das are:
1) Birinchi Borkotoki (Age 61 Yrs) who impersonated a Joint Secretary in the Assam government.
2) Niranjan Das (39) who facilitated entry into the Assam Secretariat and arranged fake meetings.
Commissioner Barah highlighted the police’s use of technical analysis, tracking of bank transactions, and collaboration with national agencies to apprehend the culprits.
"This is a sophisticated network, and we have already gathered strong evidence, including bank records and fake documents used by the gang," Bora stated.
The investigation has also linked Ashim Das and his associates to another case involving a Rs 3.77 crore fraud targeting Bangalore-based Manpho Exports. The gang used similar tactics, including fake government work orders.
Broader Investigation
Barah assured that the Assam Police is expanding the investigation to identify other potential victims and additional members of the fraud syndicate. “We believe this group has operated in several states and duped many businesses using the same modus operandi. Our priority is to bring all those involved to justice,” he said.
The Commissioner urged businesses to be cautious when dealing with government contracts and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.