Assam Govt to Provide Rs 5 cr to Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

The Assam Government will be providing an additional fund of Rs 5 crores to the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The decision was made in a meeting held at Janata Bhawan.

The funds will be distributed to the families of martyrs and victims of Assam Agitation through various welfare schemes.

CM Sarma further directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to collect information of the martyred and those who were severely injured and to maintain an online database.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Discussed a plan of action to strengthen Assam Agitation Welfare Trust. Constituted with a fund of ₹5 cr, the Trust will get additional ₹5 cr from our Govt. The whole amount will be used to assist families of martyrs & victims of Assam Agitation through Govt welfare schemes.”