Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Families of Assam Workers Killed in Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast

The Assam government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of three labourers from the state who lost their lives in a coal mine blast in neighbouring Meghalaya.

Advertisment

The deceased workers were from Katigorah in Assam’s Barak Valley, the chief minister confirmed, adding that the state administration is closely coordinating with Meghalaya authorities to identify whether more victims from Assam were involved in the tragic incident.

“Our chief secretary is in touch with his counterpart in Meghalaya. We have sought details of the victims who are from Assam,” Sarma said, assuring that the government would extend all possible support to the affected families.

The blast occurred at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, killing at least 18 labourers, while several others were feared trapped.

Announcing the compensation, the chief minister said the Assam government stands firmly with the families during their time of loss and distress.

Earlier, Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy in a social media post, saying he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the MLA of North Karimganj visited the homes of two of the deceased workers to personally meet their families. The victims, Nikunj Vaishnav and Krishna Vaishnav, were brothers. The MLA offered condolences, spoke to family members, and assured them of immediate assistance from the chief minister.

Also Read: Meghalaya Mine Explosion: 10 Labourers Feared Dead, Many Trapped