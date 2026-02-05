Meghalaya Mine Explosion: 10 Labourers Feared Dead, Many Trapped

At least 10 labourers are feared dead, one person has been injured, and several others are suspected to be trapped following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Thangsku area, triggering panic in the locality and prompting an emergency response from authorities. East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said officials are yet to ascertain the exact number of workers who were inside the mine at the time of the blast.

One injured worker was first rushed to a nearby primary health centre and later referred to Shillong for specialised treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Rescue and search operations are expected to begin once teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reach the site. However, SP Kumar said the SDRF team was yet to arrive at the time of filing this report.

Preliminary inputs suggest that the explosion occurred during coal mining activities at what is suspected to be an illegally operating mine. When asked about the legality of the mining site, the Superintendent of Police said, “Yes, it seems like that.” The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, and police said a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

Several workers are believed to be trapped inside the mine, raising serious concerns about their survival as rescue efforts face delays.

The incident once again brings focus to the dangers of rat-hole coal mining, a practice that was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 due to severe environmental damage and serious safety risks. The ban, later upheld by the Supreme Court, allows only regulated and scientific mining with proper safeguards.

Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, often just three to four feet high, forcing workers to crawl deep inside unstable passages to extract coal. Despite the ban, illegal mining activities have continued in parts of Meghalaya, often putting the lives of labourers at grave risk.

Authorities said further details will emerge as rescue operations progress and investigations into the incident continue.

