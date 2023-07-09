RS MP Sushmita Dev to go on ‘Fast-Unto-Death’ against ECI's Delimitation Draft

Further, the division of each state into territorial constituencies may be readjusted on the basis of the 2021 census. In view of that, where seats can’t be increased until after a 2026 census which is just only three years away, there is no plausible explanation for the delimitation exercise to commence in Assam, just before the Lok Sabha poll of 2024. Moreover, Dev also demands that the base census year of 2001 should have been changed to the last census of 2011.