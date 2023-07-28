RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Assam For 3-Day Visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat, arrived in Assam for a three-day visit to the state.
He is slated to engage with Swayamsevaks and address the Sangh Shiksha Varg (2nd year) attendees, a training camp that commenced on July 12 and will conclude on August 1.
Bhagwat reached Guwahati on Thursday and then headed to Hojai.
In total, 151 Swayamsevaks from Asom Kshetra, 95 from Uttar Asom Pranta, 12 from Dakshin Asom Pranta, 4 from Arunachal Pranta, 44 from Tripura Pranta, and 6 from Manipur Pranta are participating in the training camp, a statement said.