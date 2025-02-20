RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Assam for Five-Day Tour

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Assam from February 21 to February 25 as part of the organization's centenary celebrations. According to a press release by Kishore Shivam, chief of RSS’s North Assam publicity wing, the visit is part of Bhagwat’s nationwide tour aimed at strengthening the organization’s activities and outreach.

Dr. Bhagwat will arrive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on the afternoon of February 21 and proceed directly to the RSS headquarters, Sudarshanalaya, in Borbari. During his stay, he will interact with RSS volunteers, focusing on organizational expansion and social transformation through grassroots initiatives.

He will also discuss RSS’s "Five Transformations" initiative, which emphasizes social harmony, civic duties, environmental conservation, indigenous product promotion, and family values. He is expected to outline how these objectives can be effectively propagated by volunteers across different communities.

On February 22, Dr. Bhagwat will participate in a meeting of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti at IIT Guwahati. The following day, on February 23, he will address over a thousand RSS volunteers at an intellectual discourse at South Point High School, Saukuchi. Additionally, he will hold multiple meetings with RSS pracharaks and other key organizational members.

Dr. Bhagwat is scheduled to conclude his visit on February 26 and will depart for Arunachal Pradesh.

