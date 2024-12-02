RSS Chief’s Call for Larger Families at Odds with Assam CM's Two-Child Policy

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over India’s declining fertility rate on Sunday, urging couples to have at least three children to avoid population decline.

Speaking at the Kathale Kul Sammelan in Nagpur, Bhagwat highlighted the dangers of a falling population growth rate, stating that if it drops below 2.1, it could lead to the eventual disappearance of society.

"As per the population policy of 1998 or 2002, it was said that the population growth rate should not go below 2.1. Now a human is not born in the 0.1 fraction … So, it should be a minimum of three," he said.

Bhagwat further explained the importance of the family as the core unit of society, saying how culture and values are passed down through generations, ensuring the preservation of societal values both in India and globally.

His remarks referred to India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which dropped from 3.4 in 1992-93 to 2 in 2019-21, with a significant decrease in rural areas. A TFR of 2.1 is considered replacement-level fertility, ensuring generational continuity. However, prolonged rates below this level may result in a population decline.

Bhagwat’s comments come amid growing concerns about an aging population in southern India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have echoed similar concerns, with Naidu proposing incentives for families with more children and Stalin jokingly suggesting a target of 16 children to combat the issue.

However, Bhagwat’s remarks are in stark contrast to those of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been advocating for a two-child policy in the state. In 2021, CM Sarma announced the gradual implementation of this policy to determine eligibility for government benefits, such as loan waivers. He clarified that the policy would not apply to tea garden workers or SC-ST communities.

The Assam government had proposed that individuals with more than two children will be ineligible for government jobs, effective from January 1, 2021.