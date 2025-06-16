RSS Saved Lives, Not Just Preaches Service: Dilip Saikia’s Strong Rebuttal to Opposition

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia strongly defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and launched a sharp criticism against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, during the Mahanagar District BJP Executive Meeting held at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

“I proudly say—I am a swayamsevak. RSS flows through my veins. It stands for the service of all,” said Saikia, emphasizing the organization’s role in nation-building, relief efforts, and voluntary service.

Saikia credited the RSS for inspiring him to donate blood 36 times and highlighted its consistent role in public service during emergencies, such as the Ahmedabad plane crash incident and the devastating floods in Wayanad. He emphasized that during the Wayanad floods, as Rahul Gandhi’s former constituency grappled with a major crisis, it was the RSS volunteers who promptly stepped in to deliver relief and support on the ground.

“Whether it's floods, droughts, or natural disasters—the RSS is always the first to respond,” he added.

Criticizing what he described as a narrative-driven attack on the RSS, Saikia said:

“Those who spend half their lives in air-conditioned rooms cannot understand the ground-level work of the RSS. They have created a narrative, not based on facts.”

Dilip Saikia Accuses Gaurav Gogoi of Spreading Misinformation

Responding directly to Gaurav Gogoi, Saikia said, “People like Gaurav Gogoi naturally abuse the RSS. A man alleged to have ISI links, and whose wife is also reportedly connected to the ISI, can hardly be expected to understand the patriotic work of the RSS.”

He further added, “Every time Gogoi attacks the RSS, our nationalist forces grow stronger. Let him recite the Kalima or offer Namaz—people of Assam will continue to pray for the country and its culture.”

Saikia also made an appeal for caution among overzealous political actors, “Josh mein thoda hosh bhi rakho—too much excitement isn't wise.”

BJP Confident in Its Strength Across Assam

Dilip Saikia said he had spoken to party leaders, including Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia and reaffirmed that, “With 64 BJP MLAs and MPs in Assam, we are part of one united, strong family. There’s no need for the people to worry—we are not worried.”

He also highlighted the exhibitions being held across the state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in office, stating that they reflect the development and trust built under BJP rule.

