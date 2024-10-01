RTI Abuser Dulal Bora Remanded to Judicial Custody Post Police Detention

RTI exploiter Dulal Bora has been sent to judicial custody after a five-day police remand that concluded today.
The Charaideo police presented Bora before the district judicial magistrate's court, following a thorough investigation into his activities.
On September 30, a coordinated search operation was conducted by the Sonari and Dispur police at Bora’s media outlet located in Guwahati.
The operation involved a three-member team from the Sonari police station and a four-member team from Dispur police station to gather evidence against him.
After the raid on his media office, authorities proceeded to search Bora's residence in Rukmini Gaon. During this search, police focused on his office and seized numerous incriminating documents that are deemed crucial to the ongoing investigation.
Notably, Bora was initially remanded to police custody after his arrest in connection with the suicide of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika from Sonari. He is also facing allegations of misusing the Right to Information (RTI) Act for personal gain.
Following these accusations, Bora had been evading authorities until his arrest by the Delhi police on September 25.