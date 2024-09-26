RTI Activist Dulal Bora Brought to Guwahati After Arrest in Delhi

Dulal Bora, an RTI activist accused of misusing the Act for personal gain and linked to the recent suicide of a BJP leader in Sonari, was brought to Guwahati on Thursday night.
Following a transit remand from Delhi, where he was presented in Tis Hazari Court, Assam Police transported him via an IndiGo flight from Delhi to LGBI Airport in Borjhar.
Bora, described as a broker involved in extortion, allegedly blackmailed numerous individuals using information obtained through RTI requests. His notoriety stemmed from an RTI application filed concerning irregularities in a government scheme related to a local temple in Rajapukhuri panchayat. Despite receiving responses from authorities, he reportedly harassed Devojit Hazarika, the panchayat representative implicated.
The Assam police have arrested three individuals connected to this case, and sources suggest Bora may have initially fled to Delhi, where his daughter is studying. His method involved systematically exploiting the RTI system by gathering intelligence on government officials and demanding payments in exchange for withdrawing complaints against them.
The Assam Police are expected to carry out raids at Bora’s residences and offices as part of their investigation. Police have not disclosed which station he will be held at overnight. The developments surrounding Bora's arrest could potentially unveil further details regarding his alleged criminal activities.