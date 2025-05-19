RTI Uncovers Road to Ruin: ₹98 Lakh Scam Rocks Sivasagar's SOPD Project

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed massive financial irregularities and substandard work in a road construction project under the SOPD (State Owned Priority Development) scheme in the Dikhomukh-Raghubari area of Sivasagar district.

According to documents accessed via RTI, ₹98.20 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a 1,200-meter road connecting Dikhomukh and Raghubari. The project was inaugurated by Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika. However, serious allegations of fund embezzlement and poor-quality work have come to light, with residents accusing officials of the Public Works Department (Roads) and the contractor of collusion and fraud.

One of the major allegations involves the "Earth Filling" component of the project. While over ₹13 lakh was sanctioned for this purpose, the actual expenditure on materials reportedly amounted to just around ₹3 lakh. Locals have pointed to the visible absence of proper earthwork, calling it a deliberate ploy to siphon off public funds.

Furthermore, the road is said to have been constructed using substandard paver blocks, and the junior engineer responsible for monitoring the project has not been seen at the site to date. The contractor, identified as Kaushik Gogoi, is accused of withdrawing nearly 80% of the total project funds without completing key elements like earth filling and side embankments.

Adding to the concerns, residents who raised the issue were allegedly threatened by both the contractor and certain department officials. Though the Deputy Commissioner had ordered an investigation based on public complaints, locals claim the investigating officer is closely allied with the contractor, raising serious questions about the impartiality of the probe.

Despite repeated appeals, no concrete action has been taken, prompting the local community to demand a neutral and thorough investigation into the matter. Residents have voiced their frustration, stating that the Public Works Department in the Sivasagar-Demow division is in a state of “deep slumber,” ignoring blatant corruption under its watch.

The villagers continue to call for transparency, accountability, and strict action against those involved in the alleged misappropriation of development funds.

