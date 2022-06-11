Rupkonwar’s Ancestral Home to be Preserved: Assam CM

A special measure has been introduced for the preservation and development of ‘Poki’, the ancestral home of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala in Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam.

This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the cabinet meeting held in Tezpur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, many other new initiatives were taken for the development of the historical Tezpur city in the cabinet meet today.

Funds for the construction of the Mission Chari Ali flyover have been hiked from Rs 270 crores to Rs 474 crores. Rs 4.5 crores have been released for the redevelopment of the historic Baan theatre, the first modern Assamese theatre hall of Tezpur.

Meanwhile, Rs 15 crores has been released for to the water resources department for dredging and beautifying the Mora Bharali.

On the other hand, Rs 16 crores has been funded for the development and promotion of Borpukhuri as a tourist spot.

Further, 70 bighas of land has been funded for shifting Tezpur Central Jail from its current location to Chariduar. The current Tezpur Central Jail campus will be developed into an auditorium over 64-bighas of land. The auditorium will have a sitting capacity of 1000 people. This will be initiated under the Jyoti-Bishnu-Phani Cultural Project.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “As part of our initiative to restoring the past glory of the historical city of Tezpur, the weekly #AssamCabinet held today decided on a slew of measures. I am sure these will add a new impetus to development in the city, often referred to as State’s ‘Cultural Capital’.”