Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Felicitated By Dergaon Sahitya Sabha

The Dergaon Sahitya Sabha on Monday felicitated the Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Asomiya Pratidin Editor Jayanta Baruah in a special ceremony organised in the Golaghat district of Assam. He was honoured for taking the Assamese language to the world stage after the Braille version of Hemkosh, the first etymological dictionary, entered the Guinness Book of World Records.
Ahead of the felicitation ceremony, Jayanta Baruah inaugurated a redeveloped bronze statue of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah in the premises of the Chandranath Khound Bhawan at Dergaon Sahitya Sabha. He also accorded floral tributes in front of the statue and proceeded to attend the event.
Having inaugurated the statue, Jayanta Baruah said, “I was advised by several eminent people to consider the redevelopment of the bronze statue in Dergaon, the birthplace of Oja Hemchandra Baruah, while returning from Dibrugarh a few days ago. Taking their advice I had given my word to construct a bronze statue. Today, I feel privileged to have been able to inaugurate this statue here.”
Apart from the Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, several organizations felicitated him with ‘Gamosa’, ‘Seleng Sador’, ‘Japi’, memento and felicitation letter for the world record achieved by the Braille version of Hemkosh
The event was also attended by the wife of Jayanta Baruah, Rubi Baruah, educationist Nagen Thakur and the President, Secretary and other office holders of the Dergaon Sahitya Sabha and members of several organizations, literary enthusiasts and people from all walks of life.