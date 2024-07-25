Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Conferred 'Janani Gaurav Award 2024'

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYP) conferred the “Janani Gaurav Award 2024” on Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah on Thursday.
Jayanta Baruah was honoured with the award in Assam’s Golaghat district today as part of the 23rd Central Foundation Day program of the AJYP. The Sadin-Pratidin Chairman was awarded for pioneering a new trend in the field of Assam's media sector by leading responsible journalism, enriching social and national life, and creating a world record by the Braille version of prestigious Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’.
In the event that was attended by leaders of several organizations of Assam, including eminent writers and distinguished personalities, several leading women of Golaghat were also felicitation.
Receiving the award at the ceremony, Jayanta Baruah said, "Today, I have been honoured with the ‘Janani Gaurav Award’. The name of this award encompasses a vast essence. This land of Assam, where we were born, is a mother to both you and me. Therefore, whether I deserve such a sacred award dedicated in the name of a mother, I leave that judgment to the people of Assam. I do not know what service I have been able to offer to my mother land, but I am merely trying to carry forward the ideals shown by our forefather, the linguist Hemchandra Baruah, and the work he did."
Recalling the responsibility of the new generation, Baruah said, "A nation lives through its language and culture. Along with our struggle for national security, we must remain vigilant and conscious in these areas as well. For this task, I sincerely seek your guidance, advice, and cooperation from this platform."
Further, Jayanta Baruah expressed gratitude to the AJYP for awarding him and said that the award will serve as an inspiration for the days to come. He also thanked each individual involved in organizing this event.