Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Conferred 'Janani Gaurav Award 2024'

Receiving the award at the ceremony, Jayanta Baruah said, "Today, I have been honoured with the ‘Janani Gaurav Award’. The name of this award encompasses a vast essence. This land of Assam, where we were born, is a mother to both you and me. Therefore, whether I deserve such a sacred award dedicated in the name of a mother, I leave that judgment to the people of Assam. I do not know what service I have been able to offer to my mother land, but I am merely trying to carry forward the ideals shown by our forefather, the linguist Hemchandra Baruah, and the work he did."