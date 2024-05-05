Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Inaugurates Rongali Bihu Sanmilan in Sivasagar

Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah inaugurated the Rongali Bihu Sanmilan in the premises of a boarding playground in Assam’s Sivasagar on Sunday.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jayanta Baruah said that Sivasagar is historically known for the valor and bravery of numerous warriors adding that the region plays a pivotal role in the intellectual and cultural sphere of the state.
He said, “I feel proud to be a son of Sivasagar and express gratitude for being born into the family of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Barua.”
Unveiling the "Barhomthuri" memoir compiled by the bihu committee, Jayanta Baruah said that the identity of a community is preserved by its language and culture.
“The Assamese community has proven itself capable of establishing a powerful national identity through its language and culture on the global stage. However, over time, various opinions have emerged regarding the Assamese language and culture. In 1836, attempts were made to isolate the Assamese language and make the Bengali language the official language. This was opposed our intellectual, leading to a movement to preserve the language,” he said.
Jayanta Baruah also added that the bihu committee has been accomplishing various developmental works in Sivasagar in the past years. He praised the organizers for their commendable efforts in promoting social harmony and development. Alongside expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the Bihu celebration, the Sadin-Pratidin Chairman also hoped that such endeavors will continue to contribute to the betterment of society in the future. These sentiments were shared by the editor of Asomiya Pratidin, emphasizing the collaborative work for a brighter tomorrow.