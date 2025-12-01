Sadin Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah Conferred With 'Rangpur Gaurav Award'

Jayanta Baruah, the Chairman of the Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin has been awarded with the ‘Rangpur Gaurav Award’.

The honour includes a traditional jaapi, xorai, gamosa, a memento and a Abahani letter etc.

The 10th edition of the Sivasagar Book Festival was inaugurated on Monday under the initiative of the voluntary organisation ‘Khoj’.

The 11-day literary event is being organised at the Boarding Playground in Sivasagar, turning the historic town into a vibrant hub of literature and culture.

The festival was formally inaugurated by former President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Kuladhar Saikia.

The organising committee stated that the award has been presented in recognition of the Sadin-Pratidin Group’s outstanding contribution to Assamese national life.

In the citation, Jayanta Baruah is described as a cultivator of words — someone who has enriched the cultural and intellectual landscape of Assam through his dedication to journalism and literature.

The organisers further acknowledged that the contribution of the Sadin-Pratidin Group in the fields of news media and literature is invaluable.

For nearly three decades, the organisation has remained committed to public service through responsible journalism and an unwavering dedication to the people of Assam.

Attending the festival Jayanta Baruah expressed joy and pride. He said that Sivasagar has long preserved the rich intellectual glory of Assam, and that tradition continues even today.

As a son of Sivasagar, he said he felt deeply honoured and proud.

He further noted that Sivasagar was the birthplace of Assam’s first grammar and first Assamese dictionary, the works that helped rescue the Assamese language from a deep crisis.

It was the karmabhoomi of Hemchandra Barua, the great scholar of the language.

On the 125th anniversary of Hemkosh, he said, it was a matter of immense pride for him to be present in Sivasagar. He also conveyed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the organising committee.

Also Read: Sadin Pratidin Group, GU Observe 187th Birth Anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah