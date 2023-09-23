Pratidin Media Network's 'The Conclave 2023' To Kick Off in New Delhi Today

The Sadin-Pratidin Group is set to host its highly anticipated 'The Conclave 2023' in New Delhi, commencing on Saturday with a two-day program filled with insightful discussions and eminent guests, presented by Dalmia Cements, and powered by SBI, DIPR, and NRL. This prestigious event will take place at Hotel Ashok in the capital city.
The Conclave will be inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding an esteemed touch to the proceedings. The event will witness the presence of several renowned personalities from diverse fields, contributing to its rich and dynamic discourse.
One of the key highlights of the Conclave is a seminar titled 'Future of Regional Entertainment Industry,' featuring prominent figures such as celebrated film director Jahnu Barua and acclaimed actress Seema Biswas. This segment promises to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of regional cinema.
Additionally, the event will feature exclusive interviews with notable personalities, including an interview with the talented artist Angaraag Mahanta and a conversation with renowned Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, offering audiences a glimpse into the minds of these creative visionaries.
Furthermore, the Conclave will host a crucial discussion on 'Climate Change and Sustainable Development in the North East,' shedding light on vital environmental concerns and sustainable development practices specific to the region.