‘The Conclave 2023’ To Kick off Tomorrow in New Delhi

The Conclave will have eminent personalities from every trade of both regional and national prominence including political leaders, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, artists, scientists and activists on one stage to hold meaningful discussions on topics like climate change and sustainable development, future of regional entertainment industry, Northeast India’s sporting dream, unraveling the ethnic tapestry of Northeast India, a united opposition vs NDA, safeguarding child rights and Chandrayaan-3 mission, among others. In addition, there were several individual sessions featuring prominent panelists.