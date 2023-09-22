‘The Conclave 2023’ To Kick off Tomorrow in New Delhi

The Conclave 2023, the second edition of the annual two-day event organized by Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time in association with Dalmia Cements, and powered by SBI, DIPR, and NRL is scheduled to begin on September 23 at The Ashok in New Delhi.
The Conclave will have eminent personalities from every trade of both regional and national prominence including political leaders, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, artists, scientists and activists on one stage to hold meaningful discussions on topics like climate change and sustainable development, future of regional entertainment industry, Northeast India’s sporting dream, unraveling the ethnic tapestry of Northeast India, a united opposition vs NDA, safeguarding child rights and Chandrayaan-3 mission, among others. In addition, there were several individual sessions featuring prominent panelists.
The first day of The Conclave 2023 will begin with Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman, Shri Jayanta Baruah delivering the welcome note. Shri Baruah will be welcoming everyone including the Chief Guest Smt Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs), all panelists and speakers, the audience, and media persons gathered at The Ashok.
This will be followed by the first session of the day featuring Shri Tejasvi Surya BJP MP.
After lunch, the second session, "Climate Change and Sustainable Development: Northeast India Perspective," will feature panellists such as Prof. Santonu Goswami, the founder of Community Climate Lab, Smt. Shweta Mahanta, the founder of the Earthful Foundation, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a wildlife biologist, and Shri. Jadav Payeng, India's "forest man."
The third session of the day will feature renowned Bollywood Singer Shri. Angaraag Papon Mahanta.
Smt Seema Biswas, a well-known Bollywood actress and theatre artist, and Director Shri. Jahnu Barua will participate in the fourth session, titled "Future of Regional Entertainment Industry."
The final session of the first day's itinerary will conclude with acclaimed Bollywood director Shri. Imtiaz Ali.
